AAP won't attend Opposition meet as we were not informed, says Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said that his party will not attend the Opposition meeting as they were not informed about it.

"We have no information about any such meeting. So, makes no sense to attend a meeting we have no information about it," Singh told ANI when asked if AAP will attend today's Opposition meeting.

Besides AAP, Trinamool Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party will not be taking part in the Congress-led opposition meeting scheduled to take place at 2 pm in Parliament annexe.

Opposition parties will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the current political situation in the country.

Discussions will be held on several issues including the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the meeting.

When asked about defamation notice to AAP by BJP, Singh said: "Those who spread hate on social media should look into its own deeds. They released an objectionable video against Arvind Kejriwal on January 12. We will also file a complaint with the Election Commission."

The BJP has served defamation notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on his party's theme song "Lage Raho Kejriwal", in which the AAP has used the clippings of the songs of Bhojpuri films featuring Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari.

The Legal and Legislative Department of BJP has also made a complaint to the Election Commission in this context and demanded damages of Rs 500 crore from AAP. (ANI)