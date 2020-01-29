AAP writes to EC, urges ban on Amit Shah from campaigning in Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission urging the poll-body to ban Union Home Minister Amit Shah from campaigning for 48 hours in the Delhi assembly elections.

"This is in reference to violation of Model Code of Conduct by Amit Shah and other BJP leaders/MPs by posting false, fabricated and concocted videos in order to malign the image of Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Govt schools, their teachers and students and play fraud against people of Delhi," a memorandum from the AAP reads.

It further states, "In the last five years, the AAP-led Government in Delhi has made revolutionary changes in the education system of Delhi which has been recognised worldwide."

"It is submitted, Amit Shah, his MPs of Delhi and other leaders in their public utterances made false claims that 'nothing has been done by the Aam Aadmi Party government for the betterment of government schools in Delhi'. In response to this, Arvind Kejriwal invited Shah to visit Delhi govt schools with him. But he, along with his MPs in a well-planned manner, with ulterior motive to spread false propaganda against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP, manufactured and published false and fabricated videos on Twitter and other media platforms," the memorandum said.

It further said, "BJP sitting MPs Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans on the direction of Amit Shah made false and fabricated videos to put the wrong picture of Delhi government schools before the people of Delhi."

"We would urge the Election Commission to direct Amit Shah and above mentioned BJP MPs and leaders to remove these videos from Twitter. Delhi police to register FIR against the above-mentioned persons for posting false, fabricated and concocted videos. Impose ban on Amit Shah and above-mentioned MPs for violating Model Code of Conduct," the memorandum added. (ANI)

