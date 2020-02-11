AAP's Amanatullah defeats BJP candidate by over 71k votes on Okhla seat

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Amid BJP's shrill poll campaign targeting the anti-CAA protest at Okhla's Shaheen Bagh, AAP's local candidate Amanatullah Khan defeated BJP's Braham Singh by a huge margin of 71,827 votes, the second-highest across all the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.

The Okhla constituency had seen a huge voter turnout on February 8 with people willing to wait for as long as two hours to cast their votes at several polling stations in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Sukhdev Vihar.

People came in batches to cast their votes so as to not leave the protest site at Shaheen Bagh deserted.

After the result became clear, Khan said the people of Delhi had given a shock to BJP and Amit Shah, in a dig at the Home Minister, who in an election rally had said -- "Press the EVM button with such anger that the current is felt at Shaheen Bagh."

"People of Delhi have given a current (shock) to BJP and Amit Shah. This is a victory of work and defeat of hatred. Not me, the people have broken the record of lead margin," Khan told ANI.

In 2015, Khan had defeated Braham Singh by 64,532 votes from here.

On Tuesday, however, a silent protest was observed at Shaheen Bagh protest site during the day as trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) galloping towards a landslide victory in Delhi.

The protesters claimed they do not support any party. They were seen holding placards reading, "Silent protest today. We don't support any party."

A large number of people have been protesting against the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh for close to two months now.

The highest victory margin was scored by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Burari Assembly seat, Sanjeev Jha, who defeated JDU's Shailendra Kumar by 88,158 votes.

The third highest victory margin was that of AAP's Shoib Iqbal from Matia Mahal constituency, who defeated BJP's Ravinder Gupta by 50,241 votes.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the face of a high-voltage election campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its poll campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed two rallies in Delhi in the run-up to the elections on February 8. (ANI)

