AAP's Atishi accuses LG Baijal, Amit Shah of protecting BJP leaders involved in Rs 2,500 cr North MCD scam

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were allegedly involved in Rs 2,500 crore corruption of BJP-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"BJP leaders have kept Rs 2,500 crore in their pockets. It is the money of doctors, nurses and teachers. We were demanding Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry and we were going to meet LG Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah. We were hoping that they will give consent for CBI enquiry but our leaders were detained from home," Atishi said while addressing a press conference here.

"Heavy police was deployed at LG's residence. Only four people went to meet him but he did not meet us. We were detained. We want to know from Amit Shah and LG sahib, which BJP leaders they are protecting. This is a big scam and they are trying to protect the leaders of BJP. Today, it is clear from the actions taken against the AAP MLAs that Amit Shah and LG Sahib themselves are engaged in protecting the people involved in the Rs 2,500 crore scam in the MCD," she added.

Atishi, who was detained by Delhi Police this morning, said that this scam is "bigger" than the Commonwealth scandal.

"Commonwealth games scam is considered as the biggest scam of Delhi. But the corruption that occurred in North MCD has left behind the Commonwealth scam. BJP Councillors and leaders siphoned off Rs 2,500 of the MCD workers, teachers, nurses and doctors," she added.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha hit out at Delhi Police and alleged that the police officials are taking different action on BJP and AAP members.

"Delhi police detained me when I was going with three MLAs in view of the Epidemic Act due to Covid-19. The police did not take action against BJP members who are demonstrating a sit-in protest in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the last few days," he added.

Meanwhile, continuing its demand to get the MCD's due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government, the BJP members held demonstrations in various parts of the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)