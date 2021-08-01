AAP's CM face for 2022 Punjab polls to be announced soon, says Bhagwant Mann after meeting Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) face for 2022 Punjab Assembly polls will be announced soon, said party's Punjab unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Mann's remarks came after his meeting with AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss issues related to Punjab Assembly elections.

"It was a positive meeting with CM. All the MPs and MLAs were present at the meeting. We had a detailed discussion on our blueprint for (Punjab) elections. We tried to focus on the old loopholes that caused backdrop and how we can overcome them this time," he said.



Mann further said, "We all have seen what all the other two governments did for Punjab. Unlike them, our focus is to see what good we can do for the people."

He also told, "Some big announcements would be made in next few days and a CM face for Punjab to be announced soon".

During his Punjab visit in June, Kejriwal had announced that the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

