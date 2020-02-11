AAP's Haji Yunus thanks locals for victory, promises better basic facilities in Mustafabad

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haji Yunus on Tuesday defeated BJP's Jagdish Pradhan by 20,704 votes from Mustafabad seat of Delhi assembly.

Yunus, who got 98,850 votes, thanked locals for his win. "All credit for this big win goes to Mustafabad's locals. I want to thank them," he told ANI.

BJP's Pradhan managed to get 78,146 votes.

Talking about his priorities as an MLA for the area, he said: "The absence of an MLA had made the whole constituency suffer like anything. Our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a vision for development. We will focus on basic facilities like school and hospital."

Speaking about discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said: "It is BJP leader Manoj Tiwari who should give his opinion in this regard. He was so confident about his party's victory despite all the exit polls giving an absolute majority to the AAP."

BJP's Pradhan had won the seat in the 2015 Assembly elections by a margin of 6,031 votes defeating Hasan Ahmed of the Congress. (ANI)

