AAP's new posters predict sweeping win in Delhi polls, portray Kejriwal as people's 'caretaker'

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): With the national capital of India inching closer to the last phase of the campaign for Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party which a day earlier launched a fresh poll campaign, has come out with new billboards and posters, depicting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a 'caretaker' of city and its people.

People in various areas of the city on Wednesday could see the huge hoardings with slogans "Acche honge paanch saal, Dilli mei to Kejriwal" (5 years will be good if Kejriwal is in Delhi).

In the posters and hoardings, images of Kejriwal are prominently displayed with the above tagline. While one depicts him with outstretched raised arms giving an address, another shows him escorting an elderly woman while in yet another a smiling chief minister dressed in a red sweater is seen surrounded by students.

The punchline for AAP's campaign in Delhi, previously had been was "Ache beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal" (Five years were well spent, Keep up Kejriwal).

During the campaigning, Kejriwal in his speech for past several days has been describing himself as the elder son of the family of Delhi people

AAP on Tuesday launched a fresh poll-campaign for the ensuing Delhi elections, with a plan to reach out to as many as 50 lakh homes in next seven days.

Under the new campaign, AAP leaders and volunteers will show their report card to voters and a guarantee card with promises to be fulfilled in the next five years after being voted to power again.

The slogan of the campaign is "Mera Vote Kaam Ko, Seedhe Kejriwal ko" (My vote to work, directly to Kejriwal).

As per the party, the step has been taken to appeal to citizens of Delhi to vote on the basis of work and development done by Kejriwal government in the past five years.

The ruling AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Kejriwal has won twice in the past from New Delhi constituency.

AAP had won a landslide victory in the last polls winning 67 of 70 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)