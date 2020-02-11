AAP's Raghav Chadha gets 59,135 votes

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rajinder Nagar constituency Raghav Chadha on Tuesday celebrated with party workers.

Chadha is leading over BJP's RP Singh with a huge number of votes. As per the details on the Election Commission website at 4.37 pm, Chadha has got 59,135 votes while Singh has got 39,077 votes.

In the counting of votes for 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the trends for all 70 seats suggest that the AAP is heading for a clear win with its candidates leading on 46 seats, and having won 17 seats.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.

(ANI)

