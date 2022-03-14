AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to raise the issue of the proposed changes in the original layout plan of Sabarmati Ashram in Gujrat's Ahmedabad.

Singh will raise the demand to ensure that the original layout plan in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad is not changed.

The Gujarat government is redeveloping Sabarmati Ashram, popularly known as Gandhi Ashram, and the Sabarmati Central Jail.

The state government has proposed a plan to spend Rs 1,200 crores to turn Sabarmati Ashram into a world-class memorial.

The second half of the Budget session is commencing today and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)