AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in RS over spurt in Delhi crime

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Sanjay Singh, an MP from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over increasing crime rates in Delhi.

This is the second time, in a span of a few months that the AAP leader has given a zero hour notice in the Upper House.

On February 3, he did so over the shooting of Mahatma Gandhi's effigy by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh.

Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament. During this hour parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice. (ANI)

