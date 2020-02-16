AAP's Satyendra Jain promises to fulfil Delhi's ambitions

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): On the day of Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in as Delhi chief minister, AAP's Satyendra Jain promised to fulfil the ambitions and all 10 guarantees given to the capital by his party.

"Delhi people kept faith in us and trusted the work done by us in the past five years. They believed in development over hatred. We will fulfil ambitions of Delhi the 10 things mentioned in the guarantee card," Jain told the reporters here.

The Minister said the 70 promises made last time were all fulfilled and they will continue doing for the people.

"We made 70 promises last time and kept them all. Few politicians are raising questions on providing free water electricity and free ride but it is our duty to provide all facilities to our citizens. Every nation has a quality education and health care and we will provide that to Delhi," said Jain who served as health minister in Kejriwal's cabinet.

Winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.



The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

