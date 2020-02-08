AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj takes dig at Manoj Tiwari, says he will soon exit as Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Taking a jibe at BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for 'Delhi exit polls will fail' remark, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday said the former knows that he will soon get an exit as Delhi BJP Chief.

"The exit poll has two meanings. One, it is exit poll for Delhi Elections 2020 and the other is that it is an exit poll for Manoj Tiwari. He will soon get an exit as Delhi BJP Chief and he knows this very well," said Bhardwaj while speaking to ANI.

The AAP leader exuded confidence in his party sweeping the Delhi polls with more than 60 per cent seats.

Claiming BJP's defeat in the Assembly polls, he said: "BJP will get a big shock as they have put their everything in this polls, The Hindus will show them (BJP) that religion is about moving ahead with everyone together."

Earlier today, Tiwari claimed that BJP will emerge victorious in the Delhi Assembly polls, stating that "all exit polls will fail and BJP will come into power with over 48 seats."



"All these exit polls will fail. Keep this tweet of mine. BJP will form the government in Delhi with over 48 seats in Delhi. Now, please do not find an excuse to blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," Tiwari tweeted in Hindi soon after polling in Delhi concluded.

Being asked about lower voter turnout in Delhi, AAP leader said: "There was no anti-incumbency, so voter turnout was less. There is just a marginal difference in voter turnout as compared to the last year."

Bhardwaj further lambasted Union Minister Giriraj Singh for dismissing allegations of 'distributing cash and liquor' in the national capital to influence the voters' levelled by AAP, and stating the accusations against him were made to raise an issue of "Bihari versus non-Bihari".

"BJP should not speak about Biharis. They were the who beaten up Biharis and forced them to move out from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat," he said.

As Delhi polls concluded today, the exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi election with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

