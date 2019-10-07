Aarey row: 29 protesters released from Thane jail

29 protesters released from Thane jail
ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Twenty-nine protestors were released from Thane jail after bail was granted to them on Sunday.
They were arrested from Aarey on charges of disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started axing the trees on Friday night after the Bombay High Court rejected a bunch of petitions filed by NGOs and activists against the tree felling. Resolved to save the trees, many protestors gathered at the site to raise their voice against the felling of trees. Later, more people joined the protestors near the Aarey colony area, where the Mumbai Police imposed Section 144, thereby banning unlawful assembly.
The police had detained at least 84 protestors for allegedly disturbing public order and obstructing government officials from performing their duties. Twenty-nine out of 84 protestors were sent to five-day judicial custody by a local court on Saturday. The 29 protestors were granted bail on Sunday by Dindoshi court on a cash bond of Rs 7,000 each and asked to appear at the police station for further inquiry.
A special bench of the Supreme Court is currently hearing the plea submitted by a group of law students protesting against the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for construction of a metro car shed. (ANI)

