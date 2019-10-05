Aarey row: Aditya Thackeray requests Maha CM to look into arrest of protesters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Saturday requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the arrest of those who had gathered to protest against the felling of trees in Aarey colony area.



"These protestors can't be arrested and filed cases with. It's a shame if we do that. I call out and request CMO Maharashtra to look into this and ask the police to not put any cases for people with love for the environment. We'd be hypocritical then at the UN if we do this," Thackeray stated in a tweet.



As many as 29 people have been arrested since yesterday night and section 144 was imposed by Mumbai Police at Aarey Colony after scores of people gathered to protest against the order of the Bombay High Court allowing the cutting down of over 2,500 trees to make way for the construction of a car shed of the metro station.



Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also detained by the local police for trying to enter Aarey Colony, which had been cordoned off for protestors.



"The use of a large number of police personnel. Hacking trees in the dead of the night, even after winning in court (then why not broad daylight) and detention of peaceful protesters and citizens. Who is authorizing this? During Code of Conduct? All these powers handed to MMRC?" added the Thackeray scion.



Residents of the area and environmental activists have been opposing the cutting down of trees. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.



Leaders from various political parties, including the Congress, have condemned the move to fell the trees. (ANI)

