Aarey Row: Sanjay Nirupam requests govt. to stop cutting trees, condemns detentions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday urged the government to immediately stop cutting trees in the Aarey colony outlining that it will destroy future generations of the city.

Speaking to reporters, Nirupam said, "I request the government to stop the cutting of trees. It will destroy future generations of Mumbai."

He also condemned the detention of activists who were protesting against the cutting of trees in the Aarey colony and said, "I know whole Mumbai is against the cutting for trees in Arrey. The high court gave a go-ahead for cutting of trees and then what was the need to cut the tress overnight. I condemn this and the way activists were beaten and detained."

"We are not against the metro but I want to know that if the car shed is made in Arrey then it will destroy Arrey and will also affect the environment in Mumbai", he added.

Nirupam also compared the imposition of section 144 with the emergency period and said that people should not be devoid of their right to protest.

Reportedly, Nirupam was stopped but not detained by the police when he tried to enter the area, earlier today.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area near the metro-rail project site in Aarey forest. (ANI)

