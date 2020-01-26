AASU members show black flags to convoy of Assam cabinet minister
ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:43 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Dibrugarh">Dibrugarh</a> (<a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a>) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Workers of the All <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> Students Union (<a href="/search?query=AASU">AASU</a>) on Sunday showed <a href="/search?query=black flag">black flag</a>s to the convoy of state cabinet minister <a href="/search?query=Chandra Mohan Patowary">Chandra Mohan Patowary</a> in <a href="/search?query=Dibrugarh">Dibrugarh</a> to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (<a href="/search?query=CAA">CAA</a>). <br />Patowary was in <a href="/search?query=Dibrugarh">Dibrugarh</a> on Sunday, where he took part in the 71st Republic Day event.<br />The ASSU activists raised slogans against the <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> government and the amended citizenship law.<br />Rupjyoti Borthakur, Secretary, <a href="/search?query=AASU">AASU</a> told ANI that the protests were being held against the <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> government "for trampling upon the democracy".<br />"Today on the Republic Day we are protesting against the <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> government that has trampled upon the democracy. We will continue the protests till the <a href="/search?query=CAA">CAA</a> is taken back," Borthakur told ANI here.<br />Earlier on January 15, <a href="/search?query=AASU">AASU</a> members had also shown <a href="/search?query=black flag">black flag</a>s to the convoy of <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> <a href="/search?query=Chief Minister">Chief Minister</a> <a href="/search?query=Sarbananda Sonowal">Sarbananda Sonowal</a>, who was visiting Chauba in <a href="/search?query=Dibrugarh">Dibrugarh</a> on the occasion of Bihu festival.<br />The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has already withdrawn support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (<a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a>) government in <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> over the <a href="/search?query=CAA">CAA</a>.<br />The <a href="/search?query=CAA">CAA</a> grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.<br />The <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a>ese people fear that it is the <a href="/search?query=BJP">BJP</a> government's way to give citizenship from the backdoor to lakhs of people who have been excluded from the state NRC. The move, they argue, would nullify the <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> Accord signed between the Government of India and <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> agitators in August 1985 after a long, bloody agitation.<br />Around 19 lakh people, majority of them Hindus, have been excluded from the citizenship register in <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> that had set March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date. In the enumeration that ended on July 31 last year, all those who could not produce documents to show they entered <a href="/search?query=Assam">Assam</a> before that date were left out of the NRC. (ANI)<br /></p>