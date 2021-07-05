Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Monday.

Mukherjee, who was a former Congress MP, told the media, "I have joined as a member of the TMC today. I came from the Congress and am joining Trinamool Congress."

"The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier, and accordingly will perform the responsibilities given," he added.

Calling it a privilege to work under the leadership of someone who stopped BJP from entering Bengal, Abhijit Mukherjee said, "The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country." (ANI)