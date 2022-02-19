Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as TMC's national general secretary

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been reappointed as the party's national general secretary after a meeting of its newly constituted national working committee on Friday.



Chandrima Bhattacharya, Subrata Bakshi and Yashwant Sinha have been appointed as TMC's vice-president. Aroop Biswas has been given the responsibility of Treasurer and Firhad Hakim to serve as Committee Coordinator.

The party picked Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as national spokesperson and TMC's Rajya Sabha spokesperson while Kakali Ghosh Dastidar will be the party's Lok Sabha spokesperson and Mahua Moitra will assist her.

Earlier this month, Mamata Banerjee constituted a 20-member new National Working Committee of the TMC. (ANI)

