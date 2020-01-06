Abject failure of JNU administration, says Sandeep Dikshit over attack on students

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal University last night, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday said that it is an abject failure of the administration of the varsity.

"What happened yesterday is condemnable. It is an abject failure of the administration of JNU," said Dikshit while speaking to ANI.

He alleged that the JNU administration and police were complicit in the attack.



"The JNU administration should be blamed for the attack on students," the Congress leader said asking where was the police when this was happening.

He further demanded a proper investigation in the case.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Around 34 students were discharged today morning, a doctor said.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

