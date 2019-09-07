Abrogation of Article 370: DIPR, J-K highlights benefits for women, SCs, STs, OBCs

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:55 IST

Defamation case: Priya Ramani narrates her encounter with MJ...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Priya Ramani, a journalist against whom M J Akbar had filed a defamation case for levelling sexual harassment allegations, on Saturday narrated before a local court what she encountered when she met him in his hotel room on an evening for a job interview.