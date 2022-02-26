Abstaining from voting against war makes your principles weaker against violence, human rights violations: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): A day after India abstained from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took a jibe at the Central Government saying that abstaining from voting against war doesn't make "your relationship better but makes your principles weaker" against violence and human rights violations.

"Abstain in voting against war doesn't make your relationship better but makes your principles weaker against violence and human rights violations. Tomorrow it could be us not getting support against China. Today we stood on the same side as China, which speaks loads about our FP," Chaturvedi tweeted.

"Having said that, besides a resolution condemning Russia's action what is the UN's role going to be to help Ukraine on the ground? Ally countries are expressing words of support but have left Ukraine alone to defend and fight for itself. UN will need to relook at its relevance in the New World Order," she added.

Earlier on Friday (Local Time), India abstained from voting on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine saying that the "path of diplomacy was given up".

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Tirumurti said that no solution can ever be arrived at, at the cost of human lives. Tirumurti also expressed concern over the welfare and security of the Indian community in Ukraine. (ANI)