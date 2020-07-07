Absurd to blame persons with disabilities for lack of investments: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Hyderabad) [India], July 7 (ANI): After the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities sought comments of stakeholders over proposed amendment in RPwD Act, 2016, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre and said that it is "absurd to blame persons with disabilities for lack of investments".

"Solidarity to all persons with disabilities against such insulting proposals. RPwD Act penalises humiliation of person with disability in public. PMO India wants to dilute the law to improve business sentiment It's absurd to blame persons with disabilities for lack of investments," Owaisi tweeted. He also posted a link of a report of news daily along with the tweet.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities earlier stated that the "Government of India is conducting a stakeholder consultation exercise".

"In order to develop consensus, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which administers Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act invites the comments of State Governments/UT Administrations, Civil Society/Non-Government Organisations, Academicians, Public and Private Sector organisations, Multilateral Institutions and members of the public to submit their comments on the proposed amendments," it said.

Stakeholders have been asked to submit their suggestions by July 10. (ANI)

