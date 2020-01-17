ABVP denies involvement in attack on Vishva-Bharati students, blames TMC

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP's) Birbhum coordinator Ramesh Pramanik refuted the claim that his organisation was involved in the attack on the Visva-Bharati university campus earlier this week and said that the two suspects arrested by police were Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

"Neither was ABVP involved in the attacks (on Visva-Bharati campus) nor did it have any communication with those who took part in the attack. Achintya and Saber Ali, the two suspects arrested by police are linked with TMC and they have been spotted with TMC leaders on many occasions," Pramanik told ANI on Thursday.

Hailing the police action, Pramanik said that leftist organisations had falsely blamed ABVP for the attacks which took place on Wednesday night, leading to injuries to two students. (ANI)

