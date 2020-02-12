ABVP Karnataka requests state govt to intervene in Shaheen School issue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Karnataka wing has demanded the state government to intervene in the Shaheen Primary and Higher school play issue to ensure justice to innocent children.

"The act of police questioning and interrogating small children who are innocent is condemning. ABVP demands the state government to intervene and do justice to the small children," ABVP said in a release.

Police questioned students of Shaheen School after a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was staged by the students during Republic Day celebrations.

The child rights groups, teachers and educationists had issued a statement condemning the police interrogation in the incident.

Karnataka police had sealed the offices of the school after its students participated in the play, which was enacted on the Republic Day, January 26.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had protested alleging that the play at Shaheen School in Bidar was derogatory.

In the play, the participants were shown staging an anti-CAA sequence where there were dialogues encouraging non-cooperation with anyone asking for documents. A case was registered against the school management.(ANI)

