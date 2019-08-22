ABVP to organise debates on forgotten freedom fighters on every educational campus

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to organise a series of debates on 'forgotten freedom fighters'.

The decision comes a day after the bust of VD Savarkar was installed by the ABVP at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University's (DU) North Campus, which was later allegedly blackened by the NSUI, the Congress' student wing.

"In the wake of the heinous act committed by NSUI of blackening Savarkar's bust and garlanding the others with shoes, we will organise the debate on the forgotten heroes and their contribution to the freedom struggle on every campus in the country, beginning with the Delhi University," Sri Niwas, ABVP secretary told ANI.

"We will use our freedom of speech to bring facts about the freedom fighters to the students," he said.

Continuing his tirade against the NSUI, he said that they have stooped low by disrespecting Savarkar.

"He will remain a freedom fighter whose portrait adorns the Parliament. Time has come when we take the debate to campuses and discuss the forgotten heroes," stated Niwas.

He also said: "ABVP does not approve the act committed by the Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) president, who belongs to the ABVP, of installing the bust without due permission. If the permissions were taken, the stature of Savarkar would have remained intact."

Coming down heavily on the Congress party, Niwas asked them how many statues of Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose they have installed in comparison to that of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Notably, the university elections are scheduled to be held in September this year. (ANI)