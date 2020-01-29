ACB Delhi registers FIR against AAP's Amanatullah Khan for funds misuse

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for irregular recruitment and misuse of fund in the Delhi Waqf Board.

A man named Hafiz Irshad Qureshi had filed a complaint with the ACB against Khan in July 2019.

After an investigation into allegations, ACB booked Khan under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan is seeking re-election from Okhla constituency. Polling on 70 assembly seats will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

