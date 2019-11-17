Accept SC verdict or go for mediation in Ayodhya case: Ram Gopal Yadav suggests AIMPLB

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) should either accept the Supreme Court ruling or find a solution through mediation in the Ayodhya dispute.

"We have always been saying that either the Supreme Court's ruling should be accepted or a solution should be found out through mediation," Yadav told reporters when his views on the AIMPLB's decision to file a review plea were sought by the media persons here.

AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani earlier announced that a review petition will be filed against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, while declining to accept the five acres of land.

"We will file the review petition in the Supreme Court and we will not also accept the 5 acres of land to be given to us on the direction of the apex court, as it is against Sharia," Jilani, who is the lawyer of Sunni Waqf Board, told media persons in Lucknow.

Interestingly, Uttar Pradesh Suni Waqf Board, which is a party in the case, has announced not to go for a review of the court's verdict in the case.

On November 9, a five-judge bench ordered the construction of Ram Temple while directing the government to give five acres of land to build a mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

