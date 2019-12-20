'Ache Beete 5 Saal...': Kejriwal kickstarts AAP poll campaign in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal's ruling Aam Aadmi Party launched its campaign for Assembly elections in Delhi next year with the slogan - Achhe beete 5 saal, Lage raho Kejirwal (Past five years have been good, keep going Kejriwal').

The term of the Delhi assembly ends on 14 February.

The AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign in collaboration with Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor">Prashant Kishor.

Notably, for Assembly polls, AAP has collaborated with Prashant Kishor">Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC.

The political party also tweeted the same with a hashtag #LageRahoKejriwal, and stated, "The AAP government's schemes prioritized the safety of women in the country's capital and made daily traffic manifold easier."

Also, tomorrow (Dec 21 ) and the day after (Dec 22), AAP will organise a foot march in all 70 Vidhan Sabhas of Delhi taking the slogan to the masses. On December 24, it will release the "AAP ka Report Card".

From December 25 to January 7, the Delhi Chief Minister will conduct seven town halls across the capital with citizens, take questions and present the government's report card.

The tenure of CM Kejriwal will end in February next year, and the polls are likely to be conducted around the same time.

In 2015, the AAP came to power by bagging 67 out of 70 seats. (ANI)