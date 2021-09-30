Acting in real life, speaking out of frustration: YSRCP leader on Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Calling Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan's criticism of the Andhra Pradesh government unnecessary, a senior leader of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) K Parthasarathy on Wednesday said that the artiste has been acting in real life and speaking out of frustration as he failed to win the public mandate.

While addressing the media here, Parthasarathy said that Kalyan is trying to create a rift among the communities and that people would never believe his words or elect him as the Chief Minister, as they are 'always with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy'.

"During the Covid crisis, the government had benefited over six crore people by spending about Rs 1,00,000 crore on public welfare with transparency," he added.

Refuting Kalyan's allegations that the state government is against Kamma caste, Parthasarathy said that YSRCP is not an enemy to any particular community and recalled the prominence that was given to all communities, prioritising weaker sections. "In Krishna district, ZP Chairperson post was given Dalit women," he said.

Further, he said that Kalyan must understand that he cannot benefit by lashing at the government and targeting the Chief Minister, as people would never ever elect him. "Pawan doesn't have the required qualities and body language to be a Chief Minister," he commented.



Kalyan had alleged that the government targeted the Kamma community and Dalits as well by implicating them in false cases. "It is time to drive away from the YSRCP," he told the cadres.

Referring to "objectionable comments" purportedly made by the YSRCP leaders on his family, Kalyan said he would not stoop to such a level and would not at all drag women into any controversy.

"Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke about my family matters. I will not resort to such cheap tactics," he asserted.

Parthasarathy alleged that the Jana Sena chief remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) were in rule during Vivekananda's murder and attack on the CM. "Now he is targeting YSRCP government alleging that the cases have been put aside. It were the YSRCP leaders who requested an inquiry by central agencies for transparency," he added.

Taking a dig at Kalyan, Parthasarathy said that while the former has gained a lot from the Telugu film industry, the vice versa is not true.

"The state government wanted to bring transparency to avoid black marketing through online ticket system, where the existing private parties are charging an additional 12 per cent on each ticket. To check that, the government offered to provide services by collecting only two per cent without burdening common people," Parthasarathy said while adding that the film industry is opposing Kalyan's remarks.

The JSP chief had alleged that the state government is attempting to rob the film industry's revenue in the name of the proposed Online Ticketing System (OTS). (ANI)

