Action against Rane not vendetta politics, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Refuting BJP's allegations that the Maharashtra government is doing vendetta politics for its action against Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate against Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh and party leader Pratap Sarnaik are vendetta politics.

Further, reacting to Union Minister Rane's "not let Maharashtra become West Bengal" remark, Raut warned that insults to the state would not be forgiven by the people.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said that it had to run away from West Bengal following its defeat in the recent assembly polls.



Addressing a press conference here today, Raut said, "What does it mean that Maharashtra will not be allowed to become West Bengal? You (BJP) have lost in West Bengal, you should keep this thing in mind. You had to run away from there."

He further said, "West Bengal is the lion of the country. It is the birthplace of revolutionaries. Lal Bal Pal, a prong of this trident is from West Bengal. That one prong has got into you. Don't forget that if you insult a state like this, then the country will never forgive you."

Referring to a viral video clip of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab ordering police officers to arrest Rane without delay, Raut said, "Anil Parab is the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri, can give orders to anyone. I haven't seen the clip and don't consider Anil Parab's clip as evidence."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday had blamed Parab for the brief arrest of Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry. (ANI)

