Action will be taken against those involved in e-tendering scam: PC Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): In a veiled attack against former Madhya Pradesh water resource minister Narottam Mishra, Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Sunday said that action will be taken against everyone in the multi-crore e-tendering scam.

"In 45 cases out 700, it has been proved that there is something wrong. When his assistant has been arrested, you should assume that his boss is also involved. The action is being taken on the basis of evidence," Sharma told ANI.

Earlier, Mishra denied involvement in the multi-crore e-tendering scam after two of his former personal secretaries were arrested by the state's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on corruption charges.

EOW on Friday arrested two persons who had worked as personal staff of Mishra in connection with e-tendering scam case.

KN Tiwari, DG, EOW had said, "Virendra Pandey who is a worker in the water department and Nirmal Awasthi who is a class four government employee were arrested in an e-tendering scam." (ANI)

