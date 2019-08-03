Congress general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand RPN Singh
Action will be taken against those who don't follow discipline: Cong to Jharkhand unit

Archana Prasad | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jharkhand was held on Saturday at the party headquarters here to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections and the tussle over leadership in the state unit.
It was attended among others by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and General Secretary in-charge of Jharkhand R P N Singh
All the leaders have promised that the Congress will work unitedly and if any leader commits something wrong in the party then Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal will take strict action against them," Singh told ANI.
"We have vowed to overthrow the BJP government from Jharkhand," he said.
In the meeting, senior leaders have sought revocation of the suspension of some leaders saying that the matter can go of hands.
Venugopal met all the leaders individually and they put forward their opinions before him.
According to sources, Venugopal is questioning the leaders about the complaints they have had with the current state President and who do they want to be the new President.
"High command will be monitoring the situation closely and very strict action will be taken if someone doesn't follow the rules," they said.
The meeting took place to discuss the upcoming elections in Jharkhand and growing tussle among the party members in Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:56 IST

