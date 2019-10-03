Actor Mithun Chakraborty visits RSS headquarters, pays tributes to Hedgewar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

The actor who had been previously associated with Trinamool Congress also paid tributes to the K. B. Hedgewar, the founder of RSS.

In August 2017, Mithun had resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health issues. In the previous year, his name was dragged in multi-crore Saradha scam. He was questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. (ANI)

