Actor Sonu Sood booked for violating Model Code of Conduct during Punjab assembly elections

Moga (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Moga police has registered a case against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood under Section 188 for violation of Model Code of Conduct on the day of assembly polls in Punjab, informed local police.



"Case lodged against actor Sonu Sood under Section 188 for violation of Model Code of Conduct," said Jashandeep Singh Gill, Deputy superintendent of police, Moga.

Actor's sister Malvika Sood contested 2022 assembly elections from Moga constituency from Congress' ticket.

On Sunday, the day of voting, Sood was stopped from entering the polling booth by the poll officials.

"Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," said Pradbhdeep Singh, PRO, Moga district on Sunday.



Later, clarifying his stand over the incident. Sood had said, "We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal."

"Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," he had said.

Voting on 24,740 polling booths for 117 constituencies in Punjab took place on Sunday.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters decided the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

