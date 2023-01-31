Adani-Hidenburg row: AAP demands probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday slammed the Centre after Hindenburg's report raised concern about the possibility of shares of Adani Group companies declining from their current levels owing to high valuations, and demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"Cores of people who have invested their money in LIC are worried today because of Adani's corruption due to which investors of the country lost their Rs 4.50 Lakhs crore. Adani opened fraud companies and buy his shares of his own through these fraud companies. Today he owes Rs 2.50 lakhs cr. SBI has given huge loans to Adani, PM Modi ji should come forward and tell how it became possible. We demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe to investigate the entire fraud," AAP leader Sanjay Singhsaid while addressing a press conference.

Singh also questioned the Centre on being "silent" over this entire matter.

"As Adani said that Hindenburg's report is an attack on the country, and if that is true, then our PM, security advisors, and Union Home Minister must come forward and speak on the matter. Where are CBI, ED, and Income Tax department? Why our government is silent on this entire matter? We raise the issue also in Parliament. The country should know the truth about this financial fraud after its complete investigation," he said.



"We have huge respect for the President, but we demand that this issue should be discussed in the parliament," Singh added.

AAP boycotted President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, calling her speech "a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Narendra Modi Government."

"Hon'ble President's speech is a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Modi Government. In this, there is not a word of her own. Modi government has proved to be a failure on every front, so @AamAadmiParty will boycott the President's address," Singh wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Budget session of Parliament began today with the address of President Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses.

In the latest instance of its continued face-off with the central government, ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly elections later this year, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also distanced it from the customary address by the President. (ANI)

