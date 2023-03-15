"Adani ko bachane ke 101 nuskhe": Cong mocks PM Modi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Wednesday take a jibe at the ruling BJP government at the Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party seem to have launched a book called "Adani ko bachane ke 101 nuskhe".

"We must have read or seen books having titles 'Safalta ke 101 Nuskhe' or 'Safal Grihasth Jeevan ke 101 Nuskhe' etc. Likewise, BJP and Modi have launched a book 'Adani ko bachane ke 101 nuskhe" Vallabh said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

He further hit out at the Union government alleging it "forced" the Parliament to be adjourned again and again to evade the discussion on Adani issue.

"I have never seen such a thing anywhere in the world where the rulling government doesn't allow to run the parliament. They are doing so because they have to answer on Adani's episode," Vallabh said.

He also claimed that Adani group is receiving huge amounts through shell companies but the Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) do not initiate any action.

"There's a firm in Mauritius which has also invested in Adani's company. This firm is also getting defence deals by Indian government. I have not seen this before that a firm is co-partner and getting defence investments and deals," the Congress spokesperson said.

Coming down heavily on the ED, he said, "If an opposition leaders ask a question, ED raids his/her residence. If BJP fears losing election, ED raids happen. Doesn't ED have Adani's address. If so we will provide it."



He further jibed at PM Modi and said, "We demand PM must call Adani as a guest speaker in Mann ki baat so that he could explain how he reached number 2."

The standoff between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress continued for the third consecutive day leading to the adjournment of proceedings of both Houses of Parliament.

Earlier today, several Opposition MPs, gathered for a meeting over the Adani Group issue at the Rajya Sabha leader of the opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Parliament chamber.

The Opposition has been raising the Adani issue and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report. The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break on Monday. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The Parliament has also faced repeated disruptions amid the protest and ruckus in the house over regular protests by the Opposition.

Earlier on Monday, 16 parties participated in the Opposition party leaders' meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party; Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha; Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the NC participated in the meeting.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre. (ANI)

