Additional security deployed at Andhra EC office

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Amid political tension in Andhra Pradesh over the postponement of the local body polls, additional forces have been deployed at the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar's office on Thursday.

The 39th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were called upon to provide security to the SEC office.

Furthermore, one sub inspector, one head constable and eight constables have also been providing security to the Commissioner's office.

The state has been witnessing a massive political storm since the postponement of the local body polls by the SEC, citing coronavirus as the major reason.

The ruling YSR Congress Party had contested the state poll panel's decision in the Supreme Court. The apex court has upheld the election commission's decision of deferring the polls but ordered the model code of conduct to be lifted for now. (ANI)

