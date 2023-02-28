"Adequate security arrangements for Chardham Yatra made in advance" says DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar has stated that safe security arrangements have been made for Chardham Yatra in advance.

While speaking to the ANI DGP Kumar said " Around 2000 police force will be deployed during the Yatra. In these, 6 company PSC, 28 teams SDRF and apart from this, we have deployed disaster-trained people at 53 places, which is about 660 people. There will be teams of water police at 16 places. 133 points have been made for traffic. The women's police force will also be deployed during this period. Tourist police centres have been set up in many places."

DGP Kumar stated that no police force from other forces will be called in for Char Dham Yatra.

"700 Home Guard and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel will also be deployed during the Yatra. No police force from outside will be called for the yatra" DGP said.



On the installation of CCTV along Chardham routes, DGP Kumar told ANI "CCTVs have also been installed on the entire travel routes, where drones will be required."

DGP Kumar has requested the people to join the Facebook page of Uttarakhand Police so that all the information related to the yatra could be conveyed to the people. All information related to the Chardham yatra will be updated on the Uttarakhand Police app.

Last year around 46 lakh people had come for Chardham Yatra.

Last week Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting on Chardham Yatra to take stock of preparations.

Chardham Yatra is set to begin in the month of April this year. (ANI)

