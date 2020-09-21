Adhir Chowdhury terms Govt as 'ordinance savvy government'

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it has become a practice of the BJP-led government to promulgate ordinances on every issue.



"I took a serious exception to the way one after another Ordinances are being promulgated on the pretext of COVID. What I would suggest the government, is that the promulgation of ordinances should not be taken as a rule. It should be considered as an exception," Chowdhury said in the lower house.

"What I am afraid of is that this Ordinance savvy government, on one pretext or the other, is resorting to the promulgation of the Ordinance," he said. (ANI)

