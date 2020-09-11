Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accuses government of making contradictory statements on border situation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused the government of making "contradictory" remarks on the Chinese actions on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

"We are proud of the Indian Army. But we have the right to express concerns over the Galwan incident. Why did Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) assure nation there was no intrusion and nothing was captured by the Chinese. Why was the statement of the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) in contradiction to Prime Minister," Chowdhury said at a press conference here.

"Being an Indian we should all be proud of our brave army jawans who have been deployed across the India-China border to protect our country, to protect our territorial integrity. And that is why our army deserves lavish praise," he added.

He said people were entitled to know about the tensions on the border with China.

"Why this kind of incoherence is being witnessed. This situation has been described as tense. People are entitled to know what has been actually occurring there. It is our right to ask these questions from the government," he said. (ANI)

