Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury buried Congress in grave with his remarks on J-K: Satya Pal Malik

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday slammed leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying that he has buried his party in the grave by his remarks in Parliament.
"By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. Whenever there are elections in the country, he will be quoted. What do I say on his knowledge," the Governor said while talking to ANI.
During a debate in Lok Sabha on a resolution to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he asked as to how Kashmir issue was an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."
The Governor's reply came into a question on remarks made by Adhir that Satya Pal Malik's statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the leader of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I am doing my work with utmost devotion. I don't care about these remarks," Malik said.
The Governor vowed to protect the "culture, dignity, identity, jobs and land of Kashmiri people.
"Earlier when such things happened, even during the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad several people were killed in the first week itself. Our emphasis is that no Kashmiri should lose his life. We are not in a hurry. The lives of Kashmiris are very precious for us," he said.
Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making an "unending business" out of his invitation, the Governor said, "When he said that people are dying there (in Kashmir), then I had told him to come here and see for himself. For five days, he did not reply to it. After that, he said -- I will go with people, will meet the prisoners, detainees. Then I said that your visit with conditions is not acceptable to me and I am withdrawing it."
"After this I said, I will leave it to the administration that if you want to come and the administration thinks it is correct, it will allow you, otherwise not," he added.
Asserting that the issue is about national interest, the Governor said, "Now that he planned to come, the administration said it in advance that your coming here will not be conducive to peace at a time when normalcy is being restored, and we are dealing with threats from Pakistan. So, your visit at this stage will not be appropriate."
The Governor said J-K administration warned Rahul Gandhi that Pakistan will misuse your statements.
"And that is what exactly happened. Whatever they said after coming back, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned it in his tweet," he said.
Asked to comment on Javed Miandad, Mali said, "We don't care about that. We have abrogated article 370, and you will see in the coming days, we will work so much for the people of Kashmir, and create such circumstances, that people of PoK will start saying- see, that (Jammu&Kashmir) is the ideal place to live." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:57 IST

Kamal Nath seeks 4G connectivity in Maoist-affected districts

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday urged the Central government to provide at least 4G connectivity in the Maoist-affected Balaghat and Mandla and also clear proposals for road projects and residential schools in the two districts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:50 IST

Ashes of Arun Jaitley immersed in Ganga at Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The ashes of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:33 IST

Every household to have access to drinking water by 2024: Jal...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Every household in India will have access to drinking water by 2024 under the Jal Jeewan Mission, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:29 IST

Odisha: Cobra found in parcel, rescued by forest dept

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A Cobra snake who was found in a parcel sent through courier service was rescued by the forest department here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:21 IST

Samajwadi Party dissolves its Delhi unit with immediate effect

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday dissolved its Delhi unit with immediate effect. This was announced by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:19 IST

WB: Top Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen recruiter held

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested the top recruiter of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) terror group from North Bengal's Buniadpur district, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:15 IST

Mayawati under pressure: D Raja on BSP Supremo questioning Oppn...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): CPI leader D Raja on Monday criticized BSP Supremo Mayawati for questioning Opposition leaders' Kashmir visit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:13 IST

Amrapali case: SC orders release of Rs 7 cr to NBCC to complete...

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the release of Rs 7 crore from the court's bank account to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete two stalled projects of embattled real estate group Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:05 IST

What happened in Kashmir can happen with us too: Akhilesh...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the Central Government for restricting the movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:37 IST

INX Media case: FIPB clearance to INX Media okayed by six Secretaries

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Kapil Sibal, senior counsel representing former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media was approved by six Secretaries to the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:27 IST

Oppn resorting to 'maraak shakti' on BJP leaders: Pragya Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Monday made a bizarre claim that the Opposition was resorting to sorcery on BJP leaders in the context of the passing away of some top leaders of the party.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:23 IST

I don't care: J-K Guv on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested Satya Pal Malik be made the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, the Governor hit back at him and said that he does not care about such remarks.

Read More
iocl