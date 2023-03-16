Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury challenges BJP to hold debate on Rahul Gandhi's speech

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday challenged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold a debate in Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's speech in the UK.

While talking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Every day, leaders of the ruling party disrupt the Parliament proceedings and put the blame for it on the opposition. They are trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image as a part of a conspiracy ahead of Karnataka polls."

"If the Modi government has the courage, then it should give permission to hold a debate in Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's speech. We will prove who is against the country. It's not Rahul Gandhi, but the Modi government," he alleged.



Parliament was adjourned for the day amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs on Thursday. Congress and other opposition parties insisted on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," Rahul Gandhi had said. (ANI)

