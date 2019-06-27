Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata's seriousness in fight against BJP

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday put a question mark on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "seriousness" in the fight against the ruling BJP.

"People say something and then go back on their words, it's her nature. If she is serious (about fighting against BJP) she'll have to talk to our senior leadership. The way BJP is growing in Bengal, it is due to Mamata ji's failures," Chowdhary told ANI.

On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it.

Speaking in state Assembly recently, Banerjee had said: "Just see what is happening today in Bhatpara after giving them vote... We (opposition parties) have to continue our fight for the greater interest of the people."

"I feel all of us (TMC, Congress and CPI-M) should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn't mean we have to join hands politically. We can come together on common issues at the state and the national levels," she had stated.

Chowdhary was recently appointed the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janta Party has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 out of 42 seats. TMC's seat tally fell to 22 seats, 11 down from its earlier number. (ANI)