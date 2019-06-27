Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata's seriousness in fight against BJP

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:28 IST

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday put a question mark on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "seriousness" in the fight against the ruling BJP.
"People say something and then go back on their words, it's her nature. If she is serious (about fighting against BJP) she'll have to talk to our senior leadership. The way BJP is growing in Bengal, it is due to Mamata ji's failures," Chowdhary told ANI.
On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said the BJP is trying to run a parallel government in the state and parties like the Congress and the CPI(M) should join hands with the TMC to fight against it.
Speaking in state Assembly recently, Banerjee had said: "Just see what is happening today in Bhatpara after giving them vote... We (opposition parties) have to continue our fight for the greater interest of the people."
"I feel all of us (TMC, Congress and CPI-M) should come together in the fight against the BJP. It doesn't mean we have to join hands politically. We can come together on common issues at the state and the national levels," she had stated.
Chowdhary was recently appointed the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.
Bharatiya Janta Party has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 out of 42 seats. TMC's seat tally fell to 22 seats, 11 down from its earlier number. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:02 IST

Disability pension of all ranks of armed forces to be exempt...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): The Centre on Monday clarified that disability pension of all armed forces irrespective of rank shall continue to be exempt from income tax.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:53 IST

Kumaraswamy has 'lost his mental balance', says Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday slammed HD Kumaraswamy and said he had "lost his mental balance" after the Karnataka Chief Minister lashed out at workers of Yermarus Thermal Power staging a protest over wages in Raichur.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:46 IST

J-K: Blast takes place in Kulgam district

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): A blast took place in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:44 IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets former PM Manmohan Singh at his...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Bihar: Mother-daughter duo's heads tonsured for protesting...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, heads of a woman and her daughter were tonsured by a group of men in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly after they protested a molestation attempt. Two men involved in the act have been arrested by police.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:28 IST

UP govt directs officials to reach office by 9 am

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the state government including district and police officials to reach their respective offices by 9 am at any cost, the state Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:23 IST

J-K: Shah, Malik meet village heads in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met village heads (sarpanch) in Srinagar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:15 IST

Bihar encephalitis deaths: Indian Youth Congress, Bihar Congress...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Members of the Indian Youth Congress and Bihar Congress unit on Thursday staged a demonstration near Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan's residence here over the deaths of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:13 IST

SC to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice on June 28

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on June 28 a petition filed by a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devender Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:11 IST

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of two...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A special court on Thursday recorded the statement of two witnesses in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:10 IST

224 Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan on death anniversary of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): To commemorate the 180th Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a batch of 224 Sikh devotees from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) left for Pakistan in a special train from Attari Railway Station on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:51 IST

Delhi court defers consideration on chargesheet against godman...

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): A special court on Thursday deferred for the first week of July, consideration on a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit for allegedly raping a minor girl at his ashrams in Uttar Pradesh and Delh

Read More
iocl