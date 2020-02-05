Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams govt over 'inadequate' supplies to soldiers posted at Siachen

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed the government over a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that pointed to the shortage of essential clothing and equipment for soldiers stationed at Siachen Glacier.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said the report had pointed out that "soldiers were not being looked after properly".

He said 900 soldiers had been killed in the region due to extreme weather conditions.

Chowdhury read a few paragraphs from the report concerning performance audit of provisioning and procurement from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Temperatures at the Siachen Glacier can at times fall as low as minus 50 degree Celsius. India has to keep its soldiers stationed at the glacier due to territorial dispute with Pakistan.

Nishikant Dubey of BJP raised the issue of killing of seven tribals in Jharkhand and alleged that Left Wing Extremism was increasing under the JMM-Congress government in the state.

BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that the person who had opened fire in Shaheen Bagh locality belonged to Aam Aadmi Party. "His photographs have been found," she said.

Lekhi said that attempts were being made to defame the government and accused AAP of hatching a conspiracy. She alleged that there was a "sponsored strategy" in view of Delhi assembly elections. (ANI)

