Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Salman Khurshid to discuss issues at party level

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 04:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has defended former party president Rahul Gandhi and urged Salman Khurshid to discuss all issues at party level.
Senior party leader Salman Khurshid had on Wednesday said that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi "walked away" after party's Lok Sabha polls defeat.
"When the party has been going into election mood in states, these kinds of comments or utterances shouldn't work well for the party. Instead of uttering outside, Khurshid should have consulted and expressed himself inside the party," Chowdhury told ANI on Wednesday.
He said that he cannot subscribe to the view spelt out by Salman Khurshid.
"On many occasions, Rahul Gandhi had categorically stated that he felt that it was moral accountability of the Congress President to own up the defeat of the Congress. Accordingly, he thought it prudent to relinquish the chair of Congress president," Chowdhury said.
The Congress leader said that Gandhi had set a rarest of rare examples in the present political scenario by resigning from his post.
"Congress had suffered a poll debacle and the analysis has been continuing on. In each and every state, Congress leaders are examining and analyzing the reason for the party's defeat," he said.
When asked about Jyotiraditya Scindia's comments that party needs to self-introspect, Chowdhury said: "We are all undergoing the introspection, which is why after churning the entire situation, the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) requested Sonia Gandhi to take charge of the party."
The Congress leader also slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for conducting 'Shastra puja' of Rafale fighter jet in France and termed it 'politics of antics'.
"We are witnessing the politics of antics. They are trying to portray that they have done this. But, this is the culmination of a process, which set out in the year 2007," Chowdhury added.
On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia had expressed concern over the current situation and future of the party. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 04:03 IST

It's habit of Cong to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:46 IST

J-K: Advisor to Guv reviews preparedness for upcoming board exams

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 : Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of upcoming annual examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th classes in Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu division.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:00 IST

Priyanka to supervise training workshop for new UP Cong unit...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In an attempt to brace the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress unit for the political battle in the state, General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will supervise a three-day training workshop for them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:20 IST

Centre misleading public over Kejriwal's Denmark visit: AAP...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday accused the Centre of misleading people by stating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was denied permission to attend the C-40 Climate Summit as it was a mayor-level conference.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:51 IST

Siddaramaiah appointed Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday appointed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly in the state while party leader SR Patil was appointed as the LoP in the Legislative Council.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:50 IST

Rafale jet echoes in assembly campaign following Congress...

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): With voting for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana less than a fortnight away, the issue relating to Rafale jet again entered political discourse following remarks of Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge who termed "Shastra Puja" by Defence Mi

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:34 IST

Maharashtra: 1 dead after tree falls on bus following heavy rains in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): One person was killed after a tree fell on a service bus belonging to Municipal Corporation, following a heavy rainfall here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:33 IST

Centre trying to 'surreptitiously sell' BPCL: Congress

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday accused the central government of trying to "surreptitiously sell" BPCL without parliamentary approval and said it also does not make any economic sense.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:31 IST

32 IAS officers empanelled for posts at Centre

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of 32 IAS officers, most from the 1991 batch, as additional secretary and additional secretary equivalent posts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:28 IST

Those who want to exploit Ladakh's resources should stay away:...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday said that those who wanted to exploit the resources of Ladakh should not come to the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:24 IST

With 60 students, innovation learning programme 'DHRUV' to kick...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Sixty students have been selected for the 14-day long ambitious Pradhan Mantri Innovation Learning Programme named 'DHRUV' which will start from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:21 IST

Mumbai: 6 injured after electric wire falls on huts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): At least six people including four children were injured after suffering from electric shock when a high tension wire fell on huts in Wadala area here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl