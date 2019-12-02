Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress, praising infiltrators and Rohingyas: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi (India), Dec 2 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's DNA is that of Congress and it has inherent characters like appeasement of infiltrators, Rohingya, and praising Pakistan.

Singh slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as 'migrants'.

"It is not his fault, his DNA is of Congress. Congress, for its appeasement politics praises and appeases infiltrators, Rohingya and Pakistan," said Giriraj Singh.

Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on Sunday said, "I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi."(ANI)

