Adhir seeks to raise disengagement agreement in LS, says provocative incursions by Chinese army is in Depsang plains

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sought to raise the disengagement agreement with China in Lok Sabha and asked what steps had been taken concerning "provocative incursions" by the Chinese army in Depsang plains in Ladakh.

Chowdhury said after the valour and hardship of Indian Army, "we had got Kailash Range under our control".

"My concern is that are we losing control during the disengagement? Yesterday, the Defence Minister said we are on the edge. Is there any give any take?" he said.



"One of the most strategic and provocative incursions into the Indian territory by Chinese is in Depsang Plains. The Chinese have occupied our territory," he said and asked what steps had been taken by the government.

Members from treasury benches opposed remarks by Chowdhury.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi sought to raise Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the agreement but did not take any name.

"I condemn the statement. They are running false propaganda on social media regarding the issue. It demotivates our Army and people. India's border is up to Finger 8," she said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on Thursday about the disengagement agreement with China in Pangong lake area in Ladakh. (ANI)

