Adityanath orders compensation after 2 children die in Amethi wall collapse

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered District Magistrate (DM) to provide due monetary compensation to family members of the two children who died in a wall collapse at Munshiganj, Amethi on Sunday.

Adityanath also expressed condolences over the deaths and has asked the administration to provide the best treatment to the injured child.

The incident took place when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on three children playing there, following the heavy rain.

Two children died while one got seriously injured in the incident. (ANI)

