Advani attends BJP's national executive meeting virtually

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday virtually attended the party's national executive meeting being held in the national capital.

Senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi also attended the meeting virtually.

Senior leaders of BJP on Sunday lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national executive committee meeting for achieving a major milestone of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country.



Senior leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal welcomed PM Modi at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting with a huge garland of flowers.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the "bold decision" of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling the ensuing economic challenges.

The national executive committee meeting also is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and to decide on the strategy for the assembly polls in seven states next year. (ANI)

