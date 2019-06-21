AES outbreak: BJP's CP Thakur writes to PM, suggests setting up of biochemical lab

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): BJP leader Dr CP Thakur has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur, suggesting that a biochemical laboratory could be set up to soothe public ire.

"A decision to set up a biochemical lab could be announced like any central government institution with a multi-speciality facility in Muzzafarpur to soothe public ire," he said in a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday.

"It can be merged with upcoming AIIMS like hospitals which could be opened at Muzaffarpur," Thakur added.

The BJP leader asserted that people of the state could not resist venting out their anger when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently visited Muzaffarpur in the wake of the encephalitis outbreak, adding "he (Nitish) was forced to leave in a hurry since he was heckled by the public."

Urging Modi to make a visit to to the crisis-hit district soon, Thakur said, "In the present scenario, if you can make a visit to Muzaffarpur, it will be ideal. At least some financial help to the parents of the dead or affected children should be given because they are mostly poor."

The death toll due to encephalitis touched 117 on Thursday morning in the district.

As per official data, a total of 98 deaths were reported at government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till 8 am today.

The Bihar government has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to acute encephalitis.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, can lead to coma, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

